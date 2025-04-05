Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Position in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,859 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fortrea were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTRE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortrea by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortrea during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Fortrea during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas Pike sold 11,268 shares of Fortrea stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $203,274.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,884,018.72. This trade represents a 6.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,029 shares of company stock worth $226,168. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortrea Stock Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ:FTRE opened at $6.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $40.57. The company has a market cap of $582.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.01.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $697.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.22 million. Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fortrea from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $12.00 target price on Fortrea in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Fortrea from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Fortrea from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

About Fortrea

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

