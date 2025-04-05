Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 68,386 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 144.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,386 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,626,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,652,000 after buying an additional 1,224,112 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,838,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,030,000 after buying an additional 325,859 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,691,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,593,000 after acquiring an additional 117,692 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,169,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,747,000 after acquiring an additional 459,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VSH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

VSH stock opened at $11.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.35. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $24.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.67%.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 27,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $458,730.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 76,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,779.84. This represents a 26.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

