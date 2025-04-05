Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.10% of Lakeland Financial worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LKFN. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lakeland Financial

In related news, Director M Scott Welch acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.40 per share, for a total transaction of $307,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,600. This trade represents a 14.71 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 1,500 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $92,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $384,709.34. The trade was a 19.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lakeland Financial Price Performance

Shares of Lakeland Financial stock opened at $53.79 on Friday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a one year low of $51.91 and a one year high of $78.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.63.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 13.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 55.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on LKFN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a report on Monday, January 27th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Friday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company.

Lakeland Financial Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

