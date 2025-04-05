Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of La-Z-Boy worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,988,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 338.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 163,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 126,371 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 347,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after purchasing an additional 95,812 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in La-Z-Boy during the third quarter valued at $3,177,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 143,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after buying an additional 58,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LZB opened at $37.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.38. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $48.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.74.

La-Z-Boy Announces Dividend

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $521.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.47 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 12.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

