Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 50.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,320 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of Premier worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Premier by 61,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Premier by 157.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Premier during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Premier during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Premier by 297.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Helen M. Boudreau sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,708.56. This represents a 10.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 90,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,359.41. This trade represents a 9.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,637 shares of company stock valued at $268,793 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PINC. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Premier from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

Premier Stock Down 0.5 %

PINC opened at $19.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -194.38 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.45. Premier, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $23.56.

Premier Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently -840.00%.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

