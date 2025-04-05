Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 229,390 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 30,484 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RUN. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other Sunrun news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $33,182.24. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 418,492 shares in the company, valued at $4,678,740.56. This represents a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,358,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,637.60. This trade represents a 12.42 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,466 shares of company stock worth $1,136,397. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sunrun
Sunrun Price Performance
Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $22.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.61 and a 200 day moving average of $10.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.74.
Sunrun Profile
Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sunrun
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Archer Aviation’s Africa Deal Could Boost ACHR Stock
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Are Short Sellers Wrong About These 3 Semiconductor Stocks?
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Boeing Gets $50B in March Orders—Is BA Stock a Buy Now?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.