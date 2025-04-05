Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,326 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.10% of Materion worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTRN. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Materion by 307.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Materion by 269.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Materion by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Materion in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTRN opened at $73.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 254.78 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Materion Co. has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $129.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.61 and a 200 day moving average of $101.57.

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. Materion had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $436.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 186.21%.

In other news, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.24, for a total transaction of $81,498.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,632 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,343.68. This trade represents a 5.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

