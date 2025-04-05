Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 250.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,800 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RDY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 423.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 461.0% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 447.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. 3.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Price Performance

RDY opened at $12.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.51. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $16.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 17.87%. Research analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RDY shares. Nomura cut shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company’s Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations, as well as engages in the biologics business.

