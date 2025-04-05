Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 74,720 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.12% of Triumph Group worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,318,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,259,000 after buying an additional 1,286,568 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 155.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 90,456 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 1,207.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 538,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,946,000 after acquiring an additional 497,684 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,845,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 10,629 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Group Stock Performance

Shares of TGI stock opened at $25.07 on Friday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $25.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day moving average is $19.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Triumph Group had a net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 55.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Triumph Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays cut shares of Triumph Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Triumph Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Triumph Group news, CAO Jennifer H. Allen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,942.72. The trade was a 40.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

