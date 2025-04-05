Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.79 Million Position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of UFP Technologies worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 97.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UFPT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of UFP Technologies stock opened at $186.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $235.04 and its 200 day moving average is $270.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.43. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.28 and a one year high of $366.41.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.45. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $144.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 million.

In other UFP Technologies news, Director Daniel C. Croteau sold 6,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.41, for a total value of $1,563,694.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,711.85. This trade represents a 79.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

