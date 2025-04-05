Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 119,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MP. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 5.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners grew its stake in MP Materials by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 162,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MP Materials Stock Performance

NYSE MP opened at $23.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -38.98 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.30 and a 200-day moving average of $20.50. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $27.29.

Insider Activity at MP Materials

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 32.09%. The company had revenue of $60.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,851. This trade represents a 20.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 386,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $9,273,214.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,643,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,590,254.76. This trade represents a 2.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,130,835 shares of company stock worth $29,165,987 in the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of MP Materials from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of MP Materials from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.61.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

