Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 584,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611,881 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Anywhere Real Estate worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Performance

Shares of Anywhere Real Estate stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $5.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.01. The company has a market cap of $363.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.46.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anywhere Real Estate Profile

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

