Prudential Financial Inc. Has $2.05 Million Holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 310.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 3,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Stewart Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth $341,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stewart Information Services stock opened at $67.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.12 and a 200-day moving average of $69.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1 year low of $58.28 and a 1 year high of $78.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.05.

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 2.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

STC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Stewart Information Services from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

