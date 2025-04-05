Prudential Financial Inc. Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 91.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,650 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 168.8% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 54,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 34,524 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 364.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 62,729 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $451,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Harmony Biosciences

In related news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 1,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $67,538.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $61,934.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,831,679. Corporate insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Harmony Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $29.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.30 and a 200-day moving average of $35.28. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.14 and a 12 month high of $41.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.80.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $201.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.25 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

