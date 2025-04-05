Prudential Financial Inc. Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 91.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,650 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 168.8% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 54,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 34,524 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 364.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 62,729 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $451,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Harmony Biosciences
In related news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 1,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $67,538.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $61,934.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,831,679. Corporate insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Harmony Biosciences
Harmony Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $29.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.30 and a 200-day moving average of $35.28. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.14 and a 12 month high of $41.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.80.
Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $201.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.25 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Harmony Biosciences Company Profile
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Harmony Biosciences
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Archer Aviation’s Africa Deal Could Boost ACHR Stock
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Are Short Sellers Wrong About These 3 Semiconductor Stocks?
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Boeing Gets $50B in March Orders—Is BA Stock a Buy Now?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.