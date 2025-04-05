Prudential Financial Inc. Has $2.11 Million Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,920 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SEM. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Select Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 179.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Select Medical during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Vista Finance LLC acquired a new position in Select Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on SEM shares. Benchmark raised Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Select Medical from $47.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Select Medical Stock Down 2.2 %

Select Medical stock opened at $15.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $40.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.56.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The health services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). Select Medical had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Equities analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Select Medical Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

Select Medical Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

