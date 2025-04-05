Prudential Financial Inc. Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF – May (BATS:MAYP)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF – May (BATS:MAYP – Free Report) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,512 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF – May were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF – May Price Performance

PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF – May has a 52-week low of $24.94 and a 52-week high of $28.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.06 and its 200 day moving average is $27.82.

Get PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF - May alerts:

PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF – May Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

The PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF – May (MAYP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. MAYP was launched on May 1, 2024 and is issued by PGIM.

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.