Prudential Financial Inc. Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF – May (BATS:MAYP)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF – May (BATS:MAYP – Free Report) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,512 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF – May were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF – May Price Performance
PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF – May has a 52-week low of $24.94 and a 52-week high of $28.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.06 and its 200 day moving average is $27.82.
PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF – May Profile
