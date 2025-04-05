Prudential Financial Inc. Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) by 96.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of DXP Enterprises worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 21.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 776,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,458,000 after purchasing an additional 139,027 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 193.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 64,611 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,355,000. 272 Capital LP acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,380,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in DXP Enterprises by 355.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 18,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of DXP Enterprises from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

DXP Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXPE opened at $73.45 on Friday. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.25 and a 12 month high of $107.06. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $470.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.00 million. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 18.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kent Nee Hung Yee sold 3,457 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.43, for a total transaction of $305,702.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,088,317.07. This trade represents a 4.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David R. Little bought 5,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.70 per share, with a total value of $496,117.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,257,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,002,941.10. This represents a 0.48 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,818. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

