Prudential Financial Inc. Has $2 Million Position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 51.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67,128 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 493.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 317,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,096,000 after purchasing an additional 263,938 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 4.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,920,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,411,000 after buying an additional 172,631 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its position in Getty Realty by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 681,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,525,000 after acquiring an additional 99,530 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 79.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 198,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 88,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. grew its position in Getty Realty by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 226,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,812,000 after acquiring an additional 86,110 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Getty Realty Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of GTY stock opened at $29.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.79 and a 200-day moving average of $31.23. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.70 and a 52-week high of $33.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.85.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.29. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 34.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.21%.

Getty Realty Company Profile

