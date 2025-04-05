Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 199.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,888 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,885 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,895,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $211,100,000 after purchasing an additional 366,293 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Carter’s by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at $723,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth about $677,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,067,176 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,830,000 after acquiring an additional 142,514 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRI shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Carter’s from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Carter’s from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Carter’s Trading Up 4.0 %

CRI opened at $37.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $78.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.52. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The business had revenue of $859.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.62%.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

