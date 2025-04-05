Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 202,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,511 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 122,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 56,804 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 76.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 282,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 121,920 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 95.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 632,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 308,883 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 75,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLDT opened at $6.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $10.16. The stock has a market cap of $304.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -450.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLDT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

