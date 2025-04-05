Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 171,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,694,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 48.8% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,746,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,701,000 after purchasing an additional 476,360 shares during the period. Finally, Retireful LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Retireful LLC now owns 9,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of DASH opened at $163.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.46. The company has a market cap of $68.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 604.30 and a beta of 1.69. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.32 and a twelve month high of $215.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, insider Keith Yandell sold 8,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $1,651,200.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,208.90. This trade represents a 7.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.32, for a total transaction of $8,416,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,744.32. This trade represents a 75.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 258,523 shares of company stock valued at $47,227,120 in the last ninety days. 7.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DASH. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush upped their price objective on DoorDash from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on DoorDash from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on DoorDash from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on DoorDash from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.29.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

