Prudential Financial Inc. Invests $1.88 Million in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 58,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RD Lewis Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Planning Center Inc. purchased a new position in REV Group during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in REV Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in REV Group by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in REV Group in the fourth quarter worth about $364,000.

Get REV Group alerts:

REV Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE REVG opened at $29.21 on Friday. REV Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.21.

REV Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of REV Group from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of REV Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of REV Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, REV Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on REV Group

Insider Transactions at REV Group

In other news, CAO Joseph Ladue sold 4,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total value of $146,007.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,436.82. The trade was a 18.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About REV Group

(Free Report)

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.