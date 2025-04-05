Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 57.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,121 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 120,100 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.11% of Integra LifeSciences worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 599.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 84.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Argus raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Down 2.4 %

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $19.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.24. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $34.79.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Integra LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $442.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Integra LifeSciences

(Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.