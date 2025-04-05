Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Stake in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,200 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iTeos Therapeutics were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ITOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

iTeos Therapeutics Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of ITOS stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.11. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.32 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.43.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.13. Analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About iTeos Therapeutics

(Free Report)

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of a new generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics for people living with cancer. Its pipeline includes EOS-448, Inupadenant, and EOS-984. The company was founded by Michel Detheux in April 2012 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.