Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,335 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WSBC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in WesBanco by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,710,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,361,000 after acquiring an additional 705,483 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,114,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,934,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,313,000 after purchasing an additional 35,030 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,268,000 after purchasing an additional 32,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in WesBanco by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 872,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,376,000 after buying an additional 50,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $27.80 on Friday. WesBanco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.84.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 15.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of WesBanco from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of WesBanco from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WSBC

WesBanco Company Profile

(Free Report)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.