Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 17,534 Shares of PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF – March (BATS:MRCP)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF – March (BATS:MRCP – Free Report) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,534 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 54.65% of PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF – March worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF – March Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.02. PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF – March has a one year low of $24.70 and a one year high of $28.88.

PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF – March Profile

The PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 12 ETF – March (MRCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. MRCP was launched on Feb 29, 2024 and is issued by PGIM.

