Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 31,024 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 1,023.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,024 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.10% of TransMedics Group worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMDX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,604,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in TransMedics Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransMedics Group Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of TMDX opened at $67.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 71.99 and a beta of 2.14. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.00 and a 1 year high of $177.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMDX has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on TransMedics Group from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down from $116.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.70.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

