Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 3,905.9% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PriceSmart by 393.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 17,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey Fisher sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $161,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,545. This represents a 9.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John D. Hildebrandt sold 8,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $725,890.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 123,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,182,238.97. This trade represents a 6.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,162 shares of company stock worth $1,930,402. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th.

PriceSmart Price Performance

PSMT opened at $85.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.14. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.51 and a 52-week high of $99.23.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

PriceSmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. PriceSmart’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

PriceSmart Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

