Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of Calix worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CALX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Calix by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,977,769 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,185,000 after acquiring an additional 412,982 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Calix by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,373,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,885,000 after purchasing an additional 45,195 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,565 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,661,000 after purchasing an additional 14,725 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 649,244 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,639,000 after buying an additional 48,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Calix by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 287,509 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after buying an additional 10,393 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calix Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CALX opened at $31.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -69.91 and a beta of 1.75. Calix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.31). Calix had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. On average, research analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Calix from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Insider Transactions at Calix

In other news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $953,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,164,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,563,772.20. The trade was a 1.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Calix Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

