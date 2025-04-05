Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 207.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Green Brick Partners by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Green Brick Partners Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $57.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 7.57. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.76 and a 1-year high of $84.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Read Our Latest Report on GRBK

Green Brick Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.