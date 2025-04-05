Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Kennametal by 120.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Kennametal by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000.

Shares of KMT stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.55. Kennametal Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $32.18.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kennametal had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.57%.

In other Kennametal news, CEO Sanjay Chowbey bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $217,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,691.25. This represents a 14.79 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KMT shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kennametal from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kennametal from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kennametal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.40.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

