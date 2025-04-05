Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 180,800 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 244,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,800 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Vir Biotechnology news, CEO Backer Marianne De sold 79,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $474,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 769,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,578,554.75. This represents a 9.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Scangos sold 10,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $107,556.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 708,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,948,373.95. This trade represents a 1.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,571 shares of company stock valued at $800,744. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

VIR stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $765.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.14. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $14.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.29.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.09. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 678.40% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. The business had revenue of $12.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 million. On average, research analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on VIR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

