Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 238,689 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 71.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 238,689 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.11% of Knowles worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 14.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,410,368 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,429,000 after purchasing an additional 178,745 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Knowles by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 31,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 13,320 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Knowles by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 200,415 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 20,663 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Knowles during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 3rd quarter worth $523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Knowles stock opened at $12.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.42. Knowles Co. has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.17.

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Knowles had a positive return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 34.66%. The company had revenue of $142.50 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KN shares. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th.

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

