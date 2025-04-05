Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 24,650 Shares of Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,650 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vestis were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vestis in the fourth quarter worth $210,766,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vestis by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,538,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,693,000 after buying an additional 382,071 shares in the last quarter. Birnam Oak Advisors LP bought a new position in Vestis in the 4th quarter worth about $21,446,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vestis by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,096,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,717,000 after acquiring an additional 188,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Vestis by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 959,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,628,000 after acquiring an additional 270,441 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VSTS opened at $7.93 on Friday. Vestis Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.15 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Vestis ( NYSE:VSTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Vestis had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 7.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vestis Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Vestis’s payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

VSTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vestis from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Vestis from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Vestis from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.08.

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

