Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 3,291 Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,291 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the third quarter worth $64,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Everest Group by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Everest Group by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Everest Group by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everest Group Price Performance

Shares of EG opened at $337.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.43. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $327.37 and a 1 year high of $407.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $350.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($18.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.64 by ($30.03). Everest Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 9.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.63, for a total value of $540,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,428,175.77. The trade was a 10.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Everest Group from $420.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Everest Group from $461.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Everest Group from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Everest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $453.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective (down from $425.00) on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $416.50.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

