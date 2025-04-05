Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 333 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Q2 were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. State Street Corp lifted its position in Q2 by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,668,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Q2 by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 7,475 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 111,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,208,000 after acquiring an additional 42,433 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Q2 in the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Q2 by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,036,000 after acquiring an additional 10,636 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Stock Performance

Shares of QTWO opened at $70.42 on Friday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.56 and a 12 month high of $112.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.33 and a beta of 1.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.30). Q2 had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. Research analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QTWO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target (up previously from $89.00) on shares of Q2 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Q2 from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Q2 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.47.

Insider Activity

In other Q2 news, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total value of $87,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,518.36. This trade represents a 5.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 6,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $493,342.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,165.36. The trade was a 5.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,858 shares of company stock valued at $14,853,965 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

