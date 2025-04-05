Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 506,997 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 93.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 506,997 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,188,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,259,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,059,000 after buying an additional 889,698 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6,162.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 812,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,820,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,786.5% during the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 761,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,679,000 after purchasing an additional 721,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,057,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $47.89 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $52.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.66 and its 200-day moving average is $49.66. The company has a current ratio of 11.35, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $389.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.54 million. Equities analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GLPI shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.11.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Gaming and Leisure Properties

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $254,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 140,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,173,098.17. This trade represents a 3.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $57,412.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,673,950.90. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,933 shares of company stock valued at $2,533,487 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.