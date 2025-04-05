Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 62,978 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 62,978 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 15,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 17,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 201,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $14.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.84. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $19.96.

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 20.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 37.41%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FCF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.50 target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Commonwealth Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

