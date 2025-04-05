Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 639 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Horace Mann Educators worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 389.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $215,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,808,233.59. This trade represents a 1.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 2,816 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $120,693.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,738.98. This represents a 17.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,633 shares of company stock worth $593,684. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance

Shares of HMN opened at $41.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.21. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52-week low of $31.81 and a 52-week high of $43.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.38.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.58. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 10.58%. Research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HMN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Horace Mann Educators from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Horace Mann Educators currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Horace Mann Educators

About Horace Mann Educators

(Free Report)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.