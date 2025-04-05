Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 82,100 Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 330,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,100 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.60% of Voyager Therapeutics worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VYGR. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 10,704 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Voyager Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Alfred Sandrock sold 10,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $37,335.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 430,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,093.33. The trade was a 2.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,163 shares of company stock worth $59,158. 4.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VYGR shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Voyager Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.97.

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ VYGR opened at $3.09 on Friday. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $9.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average is $5.55. The company has a market cap of $170.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

Featured Stories

