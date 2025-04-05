Prudential Financial Inc. Takes $1.95 Million Position in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 45,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRK. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Scholar Rock by 584.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Scholar Rock by 1,321.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Insider Transactions at Scholar Rock

In other news, insider Tracey Sacco sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total transaction of $215,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,490. This trade represents a 8.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 12,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $554,223.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,565,865.80. The trade was a 7.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 299,772 shares of company stock valued at $11,245,798 in the last ninety days. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Scholar Rock Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRRK opened at $26.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.65. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $46.98.

About Scholar Rock

(Free Report)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.