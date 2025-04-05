Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.10% of LTC Properties worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 3,358.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 658,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,735,000 after buying an additional 638,999 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 312.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 332,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,187,000 after purchasing an additional 251,609 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,305,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,262,000 after purchasing an additional 181,973 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in LTC Properties by 80.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,312,000 after purchasing an additional 113,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in LTC Properties by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 313,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,488,000 after acquiring an additional 77,900 shares during the period. 69.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on LTC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on LTC Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Citizens Jmp upgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

LTC Properties Stock Performance

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $34.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.94 and a 200 day moving average of $35.91. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $39.89.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $34.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.25 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 48.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 111.22%.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

