Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGI Homes Stock Performance

LGIH opened at $64.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.17. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.71 and a 52-week high of $125.83. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 12.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.16). LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $557.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on LGI Homes from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.33.

Insider Transactions at LGI Homes

In other LGI Homes news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 1,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total value of $83,913.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,058,125.88. This trade represents a 3.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Featured Stories

