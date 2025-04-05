PVH (NYSE:PVH) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PVH. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $101.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on PVH from $123.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on PVH from $139.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on PVH from $172.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PVH from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.40.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $67.61 on Thursday. PVH has a twelve month low of $61.59 and a twelve month high of $124.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.89.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The textile maker reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. PVH had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PVH will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of PVH by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in PVH by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,386 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in PVH by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter worth about $6,950,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

