Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $972,000 Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.57.

Spectrum Brands Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $62.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.79. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.95 and a 1 year high of $96.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 6.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 46.19%.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

Featured Articles

