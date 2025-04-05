Raymond James Issues Positive Forecast for Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Stock Price

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HBM. National Bankshares set a C$15.50 target price on Hudbay Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.48.

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

Hudbay Minerals Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE:HBM opened at C$8.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$11.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.94. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$8.59 and a 12 month high of C$14.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.83.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Francisco Javier Del Rio Del Aguila sold 12,959 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.00, for a total transaction of C$155,508.00. Also, Director Peter Gerald Jan Kukielski purchased 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,068.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $127,418 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

