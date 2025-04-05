Raymond James Lowers nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Price Target to $32.00

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $42.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on nCino from $44.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of nCino from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group began coverage on nCino in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded nCino from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $21.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. nCino has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $43.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.17, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.69.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). nCino had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $141.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that nCino will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

nCino declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider April Rieger sold 4,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $140,995.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,758,067.80. This trade represents a 2.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 54,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,920,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,458,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,050,685. This trade represents a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,215,221. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in nCino by 46.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,092,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,327,000 after buying an additional 344,269 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at about $689,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in nCino by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 556,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,588,000 after acquiring an additional 189,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in nCino by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 140,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

