Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Stake Cut by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 479.4% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 239.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 185,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,072,000 after purchasing an additional 130,434 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Red Rock Resorts by 227.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 54,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,776,000 after purchasing an additional 14,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RRR opened at $37.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.18. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $62.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.34. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 71.00% and a net margin of 7.94%. Research analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 39.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RRR shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

