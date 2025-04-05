RH (NYSE:RH) Receives Neutral Rating from Citigroup

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $200.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $437.00. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on RH from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on RH from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on RH from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.81.

Get RH alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on RH

RH Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE RH opened at $145.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.44. RH has a 52 week low of $123.03 and a 52 week high of $457.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $312.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.23.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.33). RH had a net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 35.72%. The business had revenue of $812.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RH will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.85, for a total transaction of $208,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,714.50. This trade represents a 9.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.45, for a total value of $11,261,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,380 shares of company stock valued at $28,922,379 in the last three months. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of RH

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH by 139.7% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD acquired a new position in RH in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth $1,405,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in RH by 58.4% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.