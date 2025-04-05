RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 61.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in RLI were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLI in the third quarter worth approximately $478,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in RLI by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 12.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of RLI by 100.0% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 5.2% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 16,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at RLI

In other news, CEO Craig W. Kliethermes bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.35 per share, for a total transaction of $356,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,931,206.50. The trade was a 3.73 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Restrepo, Jr. sold 2,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $214,484.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,835.68. This trade represents a 10.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 11,200 shares of company stock worth $805,774. Insiders own 4.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Compass Point cut their price target on RLI from $185.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on RLI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded RLI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.80.

RLI Price Performance

NYSE:RLI opened at $76.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. RLI Corp. has a 52 week low of $67.53 and a 52 week high of $91.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.53.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.64). RLI had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. Equities analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

RLI Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

About RLI

(Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Featured Stories

